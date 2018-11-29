Freezing drizzle possible before warm-up

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Freezing drizzle in parts of the Tri-State could leave isolated slick spots on roads Thursday morning.
We also could see a bit of light snow showers before 9 a.m.
It’s cold enough with temperatures in the upper 20s now to freeze and stick on roads, overpasses and sidewalks.
Little to no accumulation is expected.
As we gradually warm up today into the upper 30s, any precipitation that falls will turn to rain.
The low tonight will be 38 degrees.
More rain will fall Friday morning before tapering by the afternoon.
We will continue to warm up, with the high topping out at 50 degrees.
By late evening Friday, the rain will return as a second surge of tropical moisture arrives in the Tri-State.
This will bring steady rain - some of it heavy - with a bit of embedded lightning and thunder through Saturday evening.
Rain should come to an end in Cincinnati by dawn Sunday leaving us with a breezy and warm day.
High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 60s.
But get ready for a weather roller coaster.
By Monday afternoon, temperatures will drop back to the 30s and each afternoon through Thursday will be cold, with snow shower chances Tuesday and Wednesday.
