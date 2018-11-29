Gang of Five: Police may look into controversial tweet about Dennard

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police might be getting involved after a controversial tweet from an anti-tax group behind a lawsuit in the Cincinnati City Council self-proclaimed “Gang of Five” text messaging case.
Police officials are expected to release a statement with more information later Thursday, said Lt. Steve Saunders, police spokesman.
The tweets from the COAST (Coalition Opposed to Additional Spending and Taxes) account were sent about Council Member Tamaya Dennard.
The tweet said Dennard was “still being hunted” so her subpoena could be served.
Another tweet called Seelbach “a douche."
Seelbach said in a tweet he asked police to investigate the tweet about Dennard.
Dennard also said she planned to file a police report.
The tweet controversy erupted Wednesday as tension increase in the Gang of Five case and their text messages.
The texts are part of a secret group string among five council members: Seelbach, P.G. Sittenfeld, Greg Landsman, Wendell Young, and Tamaya Dennard.
The private messages are considered evidence in ongoing lawsuit alleging the Gang violated Ohio’s Open Meeting Act and city charter. The Gang is under an judge’s order to turn over all their messages by Nov. 2, even ones exchanged between just two people, but is appealing it.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters is investigating after a city attorney disclosed Young and Dennard destroyed some of the messages.
Dennard claims her phone accidentally fell into a pool sometime after April 9, and Young said he purposely deleted his texts from his phone after the judge’s Oct. 23 order, according to court records filed last week by Brian Shrive, attorney for the lawsuit’s plaintiff, Mark Miller, treasurer of COAST.
As part of Deters investigation, deputies with subpoenas showed up on the third floor of City Hall late Monday afternoon for the five council members.
But only Young was at City Hall at the time and was served. He arrived for grand jury proceedings Tuesday morning and handed over his phone to prosecutors.
Landsman told FOX19 NOW he was served at City Hall after he went there Tuesday afternoon, and Sittenfeld was served, FOX19 NOW confirmed Wednesday.
