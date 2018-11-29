Group behind ‘Gang of Five’ lawsuit calls council member 'a douche’ after ‘hunted’ tweet raises eyebrows

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The anti-tax group that filed the lawsuit in the City Council “Gang of Five” text messaging case called council member Chris Seelbach a “douche” on Twitter Wednesday.
The communications were part of a secret group string among five council members: Chris Seelbach, P.G. Sittenfeld, Greg Landsman, Wendell Young, and Tamaya Dennard. The texts are considered evidence in ongoing lawsuit alleging the Gang violated Ohio’s Open Meeting Act and city charter. The Gang was under a judge’s order to turn over all their messages, even ones exchanged between just two people.
Earlier in the day a “special master” had been appointed to help prosecutor Joe Deters look into some of the text messages. Deters is investigating allegations that Young and Dennard destroyed some of the messages they were ordered to turn over.
The group behind the lawsuit, COAST, tweeted Wednesday that Dennard was “still being hunted," referencing subpoenas that deputies brought to City Hall earlier this week.
The tweet did not sit well with Sittenfeld and Seelbach, who chimed in. Sittenfeld called the group’s ways “racist” and “dangerous.” The Twitter spat eventually led to the group calling Seelbach a “douche” after he said he’d brought the tweet to the attention of Cincinnati police. You can see parts of the exchange below:
Deters was in court Wednesday to ask for help to determine which texts he does have permission to view that are relevant to his investigation. He asked for help to review the texts and determine if they are relevant to any criminal activity in an effort to not get into anything private such as personal texts.
Deters said the prosecutor’s office got feedback from City Council members who were subpoenaed -- they were worried about their private messages being viewed. Deters said it is not the office’s intent to get into those types of messages.
“I don’t want my assistants going through private text messages,” Deters said. “I want the special master to review them. If they are relevant they can go and get them, and then we will review what he has deemed relevant.”
The judge agreed and appointed “special master” Doug Nicholas to find any communication between the “Gang of Five” from Jan. 1 through Oct. 23 and then turn it over.
Deters said he has Young’s phone and is doing forensics right now. As for Dennard’s phone Deters says his office doesn’t have it, but he knows where it is.
