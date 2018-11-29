Indonesian investigators say doomed Lion Air jet 'airworthy'

National Transportation Safety Committee investigator Nurcahyo Utomo holds a model of an airplane during a press conference on the committee's preliminary findings on their investigation on the crash of Lion Air flight 610, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Black box data collected from their crashed Boeing 737 MAX 8 show Lion Air pilots struggled to maintain control as the aircraft's automatic safety system repeatedly pushed the plane's nose down, according to a preliminary investigation into last month's disaster. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) (Achmad Ibrahim)
November 29, 2018 at 4:03 AM EST - Updated November 29 at 4:03 AM

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Investigators of the Oct. 28 crash of a Lion Air flight into the Java Sea say the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft was deemed airworthy when it made its final takeoff from Jakarta.

The officials summoned reporters Thursday to refute reports on a news conference the day before where some media reported they had said the plane was not airworthy when it took off.

The investigators were reporting on data from the aircraft's black boxes. They say the cockpit voice recorder, which is still missing and being searched for, is needed to understand what caused the jet to plunge in the Java Sea just 11 minutes after takeoff.

Investigator Nurcahyo Utomo said that based on test results after the aircraft's problems were repaired the aircraft was declared airworthy.