Kings Island’s WinterFest nominated as one of the Best Holiday Theme Park Events in the country

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Your vote still counts!
Kings Island’s WinterFest has been nominated as one of the Best Holiday Theme Park Events in the country by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice poll.
In October, Halloween Haunt was named the Best Theme Park Halloween Event in the country by USA Today readers.
WinterFest invites guests to the park for ice skating on the fountain, Christmas lights and entertainment during the holiday season.
WinterFest is open select nights through Dec. 31. Daily tickets start at $25.99.
Kings Island is currently ranked at No. 3. You have 10 days to make your vote.
For more information, click or tap here.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.