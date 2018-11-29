Lorain serial killer confesses to vicious murders in Cleveland and Akron

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Samuel Little, who was raised by his grandmother in Lorain, will die in a California prison for multiple murders committed over four decades.
Little, now 78 and in poor health, is serving three life sentences for beating, strangling and killing three women.
Once California authorities matched Little’s DNA to those murders, they brought in the FBI’S Violent Criminal Apprehension Program, VICAP, and they found a very disturbing pattern.
That pattern led to a just-released FBI map that pinpoints Little’s 90 potential victims.
The FBI says this information is based on interviews with Little, and that they are his confessions and recollections. The dates of the killings are approximations.
FBI information leads to both Cleveland and Akron, including an unmatched confession from Little where he claims to have killed a woman in Cleveland in 1978 or 1979, and a woman in Akron in 1991 or 1992.
The FBI, working with various local authorities, has now confirmed 34 killings connected to Little.
VICAP and Department of Justice Investigators say that Little remembers his victims and killings in great detail but matching up the unsolved murders with a uncertain timeline is a time-consuming challenge.
Authorities say Little preyed on marginalized women, and the victims were sometimes unidentified, which hampered investigations.
