‘Real-life grinches’ vandalizing holiday decorations, displays in northern KY

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (FOX19) - Residents in northern Kentucky believe that vandals are causing a commotion by destroying decorations in at least two communities.
Nathan McIntosh lives in Covington and said that he puts up decorations almost every holiday.
“We do it for Christmas, Halloween. I don’t have an inflatable turkey yet, but I’m hoping to get one for Thanksgiving," said McIntosh.
McIntosh said he recently found that someone had damaged his Christmas display by putting holes in at least one of his inflatable decorations.
“We found some bricks and large rocks in our yard. I’m assuming they used those to cut it," said McIntosh.
In Newport, Camara O’Brien said her family discovered their holiday light-bulbs had been broken, their blow-up displays had been flattened and the cord for their Christmas lights had been cut. The cut cord, O’Brien said, caused sparks, which in turn, could have caused a fire on their property.
“I just don’t think people realize it’s not just mean, it really is dangerous, and it’s a bigger problem than what they think it is," said O’Brien.
McIntosh and O’Brien said that the damage to their properties will not deter them from putting up holiday decorations.
“This won’t stop us. It’s fun," said McIntosh. "I like to decorate.”
Instead of being focused on their frustration, they are concentrated on celebrating the holidays and on spreading Christmas cheer.
“There’s some real-life grinches out there,” said McIntosh. "People I guess that have nothing better to do. They feel the need to go out and destroy other people’s property.”
McIntosh said that he reported what happened to him to Covington police.
O’Brien said her family is looking at nearby security camera footage to see if what happened to their property was caught on camera.
Both are encouraging their neighbors to keep an extra eye out this holiday season.
