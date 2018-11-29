Sex offender changed identity to get job at North Canton library

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old sexual offender who violated the terms of his registry.
Michael Mazan, a North Canton resident, was hired as a subcontractor for the North Canton Library after changing his identity, according to the sheriff’s office.
Mazan, who is a registered sex offender, was arrested for failing to provide a change of address and obstructing justice.
He was booked into the Stark County Jail.
The incident remains under investigation.
