Sex offender changed identity to get job at North Canton library

Michael Mazan (Source: Stark County Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Anderson | November 29, 2018 at 2:10 PM EST - Updated November 29 at 3:06 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old sexual offender who violated the terms of his registry.

Michael Mazan, a North Canton resident, was hired as a subcontractor for the North Canton Library after changing his identity, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mazan, who is a registered sex offender, was arrested for failing to provide a change of address and obstructing justice.

He was booked into the Stark County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.

