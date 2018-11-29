Update to cold case from 1998, woman found dead in Utah was from Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office in Utah said they have an update to a cold case from 1998.
The sheriff’s office said a woman was found dead in a sleeping bag off a road near Ticaboo, Utah.
Investigators said she was shot in the head. Authorities were able to identify the victim after work from the State Bureau of Investigation.
Her name is Lena Reyes-Geddes, according to the sheriff’s office.
“The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is very grateful to give our victim a name and peace to her family. We are also grateful for the State Bureau of Investigation for their help,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
