VIDEO: Driver attempts to elude police at park, causes $4,000 in damage

MONTGOMERY, OH (FOX19) - The Montgomery Police Department has released dash camera video of a man trying to elude police by driving through Swaim Park.
According to the police report, Montgomery officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop Nov. 8 at 1:32 a.m. when a white SUV turned into Swaim Park and started driving down a footpath. The SUV struck two light fixtures and badly damaged a wooden footbridge.
Court records indicate damages to the park are approximately $4,000.
Police lost track of the SUV and later found it crashed into the tree line about a block away from the park. On Tuesday, Montgomery police took Matthew Abla, 37, into custody in connection with the pursuit.
Abla is facing a third-degree felony charge for failure to comply with a police signal. He has bonded out of jail but will be back in court Dec. 7.
