Wagner family matriarch asks for change in house arrest terms

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Fredericka Wagner has asked the court to modify the terms of her electronic house arrest so she may go to work.
Wagner is the mother of George “Billy” Wagner III who along with his wife and two adult sons is accused of carrying out the killings of eight members of the Rhoden family.
The 76-year-old was indicted on Nov. 13 on one count of obstructing justice and one count of perjury.
MORE | Pike County massacre
One term of Wagner’s bond was that she remain in her home in Lucasville under electronic monitored house arrest.
On Nov. 27, a document was filed with the common pleas court in Pike County to expand the conditions of the house arrest to allow Wagner to go to work.
According to the document, Wagner is employed at Crystal Springs Home which is located less than a half-mile away from her house.
Wagner has worked at the home as an administrator since 1986.
