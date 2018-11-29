CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Warm, moist air is quickly moving our way. Along with it, showers will arrive in the Tri-State Thursday evening.
Rainfall will increase in coverage THU/FRI overnight but taper off to hit-and-miss showers before noon Friday and end early in the afternoon. By late evening Friday the rain will return as a second surge of tropical moisture arrives in the Tri-State. This will bring steady rain, some of it heavy, with a bit of embedded lightning and thunder.
The second round of rain will taper off to scattered showers late afternoon Saturday.
Rain should come to an end in Cincinnati by dawn Sunday leaving us with a breezy and warm day. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 60s.
By Monday afternoon temperatures will drop back to the 30s and each afternoon through Thursday will be cold.
