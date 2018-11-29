Wintry mix possible before warm-up

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Watch for a possible wintry mix light snow or freezing rain and even a bit of sleet this morning.
It’s cloudy and cold to start as our next piece of energy gets ready to push into the area, bringing us much warmer air over the next few days.
While we could see a light very scattered mix mid to late morning, look for some light showers this afternoon. Daytime highs on your Thursday will reach 39 degrees.
Rainfall will increase in coverage overnight into Friday morning then it will taper for Friday afternoon.
Highs will be near 50 degrees.
By late evening Friday, the rain will return as a second surge of tropical moisture arrives in the Tri-State.
This will bring steady rain - some of it heavy - with a bit of embedded lightning and thunder, through Saturday evening.
Rain should come to an end in Cincinnati by dawn Sunday leaving us with a breezy and warm day.
High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 60s.
By Monday afternoon, temperatures will drop back to the 30s and each afternoon through Thursday will be cold, with snow shower chances Tuesday and Wednesday.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.