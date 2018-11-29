Whopper of a Story: Burger King goes to the dogs

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -The creator of the Whopper has a new product that’s nothing to bark at.
Burger King is launching a new deal with DoorDash to bring doggie treats to your favorite furry friends.
The fast food giant says it knows that dog owners routinely contend with their doggies begging for treats and they have a solution. (Some pet owners may even admit to “dropping” some fries on purpose.)
Burger King is offering its new “DOGPPER” flame-grilled dog bones. The company says it’s a dog-friendly alternative to the Whopper. The treat is bone-shaped and has a grilled beef taste to please the precious pups.
The DOGPPER is free exclusively through DoorDash when customers order a Whopper sandwich. The deal is good through December 4. Just use the code “DOGPPER” when making a purchase.
The company says the order is not valid for pickup or dine-in orders and there is a limit of one per person.
Click here for more dog tails…. sorry, DETAILS.
