14-year-old charged for making terrorist threat on Snapchat, police say

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A West Chester Twp. teen has been charged with making terrorist threats after allegedly posting a picture of a "realistic looking airsoft gun on Snapchat.
According to police reports, the 14-year-old implied a threat of a school shooting in the social media post.
Reports state the incident happened on Nov. 16. The the boy was arrested on Nov. 18 and taken to the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center.
He is scheduled to be in court on Dec. 21.
