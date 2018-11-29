You will be able to hear Hugh Jackman sing on tour next year

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2018 file photo, Hugh Jackman arrives at the Governors Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jackman will launch his first ever world tour next year, performing at arenas mostly reserved for pop, rock and rap stars. Jackman announced his “The Man. The Music. The Show.” tour on Thursday, Nov. 29, which will feature Jackman singing songs from “The Greatest Showman,” “Les Miserables” and Broadway musicals, among other selections. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Jordan Strauss)