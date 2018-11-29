Younger school entry could set stage for ADHD diagnosis

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2015 file photo, a reluctant student is pulled into the first day of kindergarten at an elementary School in Clio, Mich. A study shows the youngest children in a classroom are more likely to be diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. It’s an intriguing finding for parents considering what’s called “kindergarten redshirting,” or delaying school entry. Researchers say doctors should be aware of how classroom comparisons shape diagnosis. The paper was published Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, by the New England Journal of Medicine. (Christian Randolph/The Flint Journal via AP, File) (Christian Randolph)