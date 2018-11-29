’Alianna Alert Bill’ and ‘Heartbeat Bill’ remain in Ohio legislative limbo

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Several important pieces of legislation that could mean big changes to state laws, impacting you and your family, are still in limbo in Ohio.
Senate Bill 82, also known as the “Alianna Alert Bill,” would require schools in Ohio to notify parents within two hours if their child is absent from school without reason.
The bill was named for 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze, who was kidnapped and brutally murdered in Cleveland on her way to school. The measure is in the House right now and needs a vote by the end of the year so it doesn’t expire. It already passed the Senate unanimously.
Alianna’s father, Damon DeFreeze, spoke to House leaders Monday, saying, “To know your child left for school at 6 o’clock in the morning, and you weren’t notified until almost 12 hours later, is absolutely unacceptable.”
House Bill 258, the so-called '"Heartbeat Bill," would prohibit abortion if the unborn has a detectable heartbeat.
It was referred to a Senate committee on Nov. 28. It already passed the House by a vote of 60-35.
The bill would make exceptions to protect the life and safety of the mother. Cleveland 19 has calls out to the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Christina Hagan, for an update.
The “Stand Your Ground” proposal, also known as House Bill 228, was just introduced and sent to a Senate committee on Wednesday.
It has already passed the house. This is the measure allowing licensed gun owners to use deadly force in self-defense.
The Senate has its last session Dec. 19, before going on holiday break. That meeting date is also noted on the legislative calendar as only “if necessary.”