Another plea of ‘not guilty’ in the Rhoden family murders

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - There was another plead of “not guilty” Thursday in the Rhoden family murders.
Angela Wagner, 48, is the third member of her immediate family to be arraigned on murder charges.
Wagner followed her sons George the Fourth and Jake Wagner who yesterday and the day before came into the same courtroom and appeared before the same judge who read all 22 counts against them.
After nearly an hour of hearing her indictment, Wagner, through her attorney, pleaded not guilty to all counts including eight charges of capital murder for the execution style killings of the Rhodens in April 2016.
Prosecutors believe Wagner and her family murdered the Rhodens over a custody dispute involving a 5-year-old girl.
One of the lead prosecutors today asked the judge to hold Angela Wagner until her trial.
<"The state is requesting that Miss Wagner be held without bail in this case pursuant to the Ohio constitution the fact that there are eight charges of capital offenses charges. On behalf of the defense. Your honor, at this time we’ll pass on that, thank you. The court will order then that the defendant be held without bail," said special state prosecutor Angela Canepa.
Wagner is being held in jail in Delaware County jail north of Columbus.
She will be back in court on January 17th for a pre-trial hearing.
Her husband George Billy Wagner is being held in Butler County.
He will be the last family member to be arraigned in Pike County next Tuesday
