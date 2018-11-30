Beechwood football wins KY state championship in dramatic fashion, completes 3-peat

LEXINGTON, KY (WXIX) - The Beechwood High School football team won a third consecutive state championship in KHSAA Class 1A on Friday defeating Pikeville 21-20 in dramatic fashion.
Trailing 20-14 in the fourth quarter, Beechwood sophomore quarterback Cameron Hergott scored a one-yard touchdown to give the Tigers a 21-20 lead after the extra point.
With less than 90 seconds to play in the game and Pikeville driving for the win, Beechwood senior John Odom reeled in the game-saving interception at the goal line to seal the win.
“I thought I lost it for us that last drive when he completed a long pass and I said I wasn’t going to let him do it twice," Odom said. "This is too big. It’s just a blessing.”
“It makes sense,” said Beechwood head coach Noel Rash. “John Odom is a great young man and a great football player. It made sense he made that play in one of the most crucial moments of this team’s life.”
