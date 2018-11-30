Country concert fundraiser planned for 5-year-old in need of a new heart

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A country concert fundraiser is planned for Saturday evening to help a young boy in need of a new heart.
The event, called the “Boots for Beats Country Concert” is Saturday, December 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Jim and Jack’s at 3456 River Road in Cincinnati.
The Derek Alan Band and DJ Tater from Nash 94.1 FM will be providing live entertainment.
A 10-dollar donation is required at the door. The money raised, organizers said, will go towards helping a five-year-old boy named JT who is in need of a new heart. Family members said JT was born with half a heart and half a lung and was recently placed on the heart/lung transplant list.
Along with the country concert, there will be raffles, split the pots and awards. Anyone 21-years-old or older is welcome to attend.
Organizers are encouraging the community to come out and help them rally around a little boy in his life saving journey.
You can find out more about the event through a Facebook event page.
