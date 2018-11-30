Dense fog advisory for parts of Tri-State

Dense fog advisory for parts of Tri-State
Foggy start Friday along Interstate 75 just north of I-275 in West Chester Township. (Photo: www.ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Frank Marzullo | November 30, 2018 at 5:37 AM EST - Updated November 30 at 5:37 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of the Tri-State until 9 a.m. Friday.

The advisory covers areas in the northern Cincinnati suburbs: Butler, Warren and Clinton counties.

In southeastern Indiana, this impacts Franklin, Fayette and Union counties.

Visibility is down to a quarter mile or less.

Roads also are wet from some scattered rain showers, but heavy downpours are not expected.

A major warm-up is headed our way this weekend, according to FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo’s latest forecast.

Warming up this weekend

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.