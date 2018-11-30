Dense fog advisory for parts of Tri-State

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of the Tri-State until 9 a.m. Friday.
The advisory covers areas in the northern Cincinnati suburbs: Butler, Warren and Clinton counties.
In southeastern Indiana, this impacts Franklin, Fayette and Union counties.
Visibility is down to a quarter mile or less.
Roads also are wet from some scattered rain showers, but heavy downpours are not expected.
A major warm-up is headed our way this weekend, according to FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo’s latest forecast.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.