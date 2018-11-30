Fairfield man charged with trafficking drugs

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Butler County Richard Jones announced a Fairfield man was charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs.
Jones said the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce conducted a search warrant in the 5300 block of Sandstone Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 27, where they found $3,000, marijuana, hash oil, and vaping devices pre-loaded with a marijuana substance, and multiple firearms, two of which were stolen.
Jeffrey Scott, 48, was arrested.
“This was a great investigation that ends with another illegal business stopped. These guys always work diligently to get people like this locked up and drugs and guns off our streets," Jones said in a news release.
Sergeant Mike Hackney said the drugs have a street value of approximately $20,000.
More charges are likely.
