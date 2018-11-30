Acting U.S. Attorney General: Justice Dept will give $16M to Las Vegas shooting victims, first responders

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Department of Justice is giving $16 million to victims of the Las Vegas shooting and first responders who went to the scene in October 2017, Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker announced Friday.
The money can go help pay for counseling, therapy, rehabilitation, trauma recovery and legal aid, he said during a news conference in Cincinnati about the opioid battle.
The funds build on $3 million he said the Justice Department already has given to law enforcement in Las Vegas.
“We cannot undue the harm that was done on that awful day but we are doing everything we can and digging deep into our pockets to help Las Vegas heal," Whitaker said.
Fifty-eight people died and hundreds were hurt when a lone gunman opened fire on a crowd of about 22,000 concertgoers on the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada Oct. 1, 2017.
Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, fired more than 1,100 rounds from his 32nd floor suite of the Mandalay Bay hotel.
He was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his room about an hour later.
His motive remains a mystery.
This remains the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. and reignited the debate about gun control and bump stocks.
