Fort Mitchell to be northern hub for opioid strike force

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Fort Mitchell will be the northern hub for the new Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force, Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew G. Whitaker is expected to say when he travels to the Tri-State Friday.
Whitaker is scheduled to speak about the efforts to combat the opioid crisis in a 9:30 a.m. news conference at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 221 E. Fourth St., Downtown.
Nashville will be the southern hub, Whitaker said Thursday when he visited that city to deliver a similar talk, according to a copy of his remarks on the Justice Department’s website.
The strike force will supply extra resources to identify medical professionals prescribing the opioids and the people filling the prescriptions.
“We’ve already used this Strike Force model to combat health care fraud—and it has been very successful. We want to replicate that success in the fight against the opioid epidemic," Whitaker said in Nashville Thursday.
“This new Strike Force is going to build on the successes that we have already achieved over these past two years, and I believe that it can help provide some relief to Appalachia.”
Federal authorities announced the new strike force last month. Appalachia has been especially hard hit by addiction and by opioid fraud.
Some of the first pill mills in America were started in Southern Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia. And Appalachian communities still have tragically high rates of addiction and overdose.
This new strike force will be composed of 12 additional opioid fraud prosecutors across 9 Appalachian districts and the surrounding area, according to the Justice Department.
Each one of these prosecutors will have their own team of federal investigators and law enforcement agents.
They’ll also be mobile so if a small case turns into a bigger one, then they can prosecute it in any Appalachian district they need to.
Federal officials say they are prosecuting more fentanyl defendants than ever before and overdose deaths in this country may have finally stopped rising or even come down.
From 2012 to 2017, drug overdose deaths per year in this country increased a shocking 74 percent, according to the Justice Department.
According to the CDC, drug overdose deaths increased on a month-by-month basis until last September.
The rolling 12-month total then decreased by 2 percent from September 2017 through April 2018, which is the most recent data federal authorities have.
“These are preliminary numbers—and we want much bigger decreases—but this is good news,” Whitaker said Thursday.
