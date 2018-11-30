Gas prices below $2 a gallon spotted in Tri-State

By FOX19 Web Staff | November 30, 2018 at 3:59 PM EST - Updated November 30 at 3:59 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It is the season to be jolly, as they say, and this certainly doesn’t hurt -- gas prices have dipped below $2 a gallon in certain parts of the Tri-State.

As of 4 p.m. on Friday, there were two gas stations listing a price per gallon of $1.99:

  • Five Points Market, 2511 Grand Blvd. in Hamilton
  • Marathon, 5035 Hamilton-Middletown Rd. in Liberty Twp

There were a couple others listing a price per gallon of $2.02:

  • Fairfield Fuel Mart, 5085 Pleasant Ave. in Fairfield
  • Marathon, 6100 Dixie Hwy in Fairfield

