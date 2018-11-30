Gas prices below $2 a gallon spotted in Tri-State

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It is the season to be jolly, as they say, and this certainly doesn’t hurt -- gas prices have dipped below $2 a gallon in certain parts of the Tri-State.
As of 4 p.m. on Friday, there were two gas stations listing a price per gallon of $1.99:
- Five Points Market, 2511 Grand Blvd. in Hamilton
- Marathon, 5035 Hamilton-Middletown Rd. in Liberty Twp
There were a couple others listing a price per gallon of $2.02:
- Fairfield Fuel Mart, 5085 Pleasant Ave. in Fairfield
- Marathon, 6100 Dixie Hwy in Fairfield
