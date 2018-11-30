Leonard scores 37, Raptors beat Warriors 131-128 in OT

Raptors: Toronto shot 16 for 22 in the first, going 6 of 10 from 3-point range. The Raptors made just one of seven from beyond the arc in the second. ... Leonard scored 22 points in the first two quarters, a season high for any half. ... Coach Nick Nurse wore a bright blue sports coat in a tribute to late sportscaster Craig Sager. ... Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock sat courtside.