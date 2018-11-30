Pickles recalled across Ohio due to non-inspection

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A company is recalling a brand of its pickle products across the state of Ohio.
J.C. Steel Food Products LLC issued the recall of its Jack & Jill pickle products because they were produced without being inspected, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.
The pickles are Ohio-made. No illnesses have yet been reported.
The recalled products are:
- Jack and Jill Sweet Mix Pickles, 32 oz. jars
- Jack and Jill Whole Dill Pickles, 32 oz. jars
- Jack and Jill Whole Hot Pickles, 32 oz. jars
- Jack and Jill Hamburger Slices, 32 oz. jars
- Jack and Jill Hamburger Slices, 5 gallon pail
The USDA says anyone who has these products should get rid of them or return them to J.C. Steel Food Products.
Anyone who shows symptoms of foodborne illness should contact a doctor immediately.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.