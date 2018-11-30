Report: Reds split ways with outfielder Billy Hamilton

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - The Reds are splitting ways with center fielder Billy Hamilton, according to a report by our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
The Reds are declining to offer Hamilton a contract for the 2019 season with a non-tender, releasing him to free agency.
According to the report, the Reds explored trading Hamilton but there were no teams interested in a deal.
In six seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, Hamilton produced a .245 batting average with 277 stolen bases, including a career-high 59 stolen bases in 2017.
Hamilton was a finalist for the Rawlings Gold Glove award five straight seasons but never won the award outright.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.