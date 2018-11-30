Springfield Twp police search for man after BP robbed at gunpoint

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Springfield Township Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the BP gas station. Police have released surveillance video of the robbery in an effort to identify a man carrying a silver hand gun.
It happened Wednesday in the 8300 block of Vine Street. According to police, the man entered the store twice before pulling a gun on the clerk his third time through the doors.
The unidentified man directed the cashier to empty the register and also took a pack of cigarettes. The store employee was not injured in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Khayo at the Springfield Township Police Department.
