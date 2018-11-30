Ted Bundy film shot in Tri-State to make its premiere at Sundance Film Festival

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Ted Bundy movie shot in the Tri-State over the past year will make its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January.
The movie stars Zac Efron (High School Musical films) and Lily Collins (Mirror Mirror), according to IMDB.
The movie, “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," will chronicle the crimes of Bundy from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer, who refused to believe the truth about him for years.
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones filmed two small speaking parts for the film at the Kenton County Jail, but hasn’t shared much about his role.
Scenes were shot at jails in Kenton and Clermont counties.
The Festival will hold screenings in Park City, Salt Lake City and at Sundance Mountain Resort, from Jan. 24 - Feb. 3, 2019.
