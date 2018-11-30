Third recall issued for dog food because of elevated vitamin D concerns

(RNN) – A recall was issued for a dog food product on Thursday due to elevated levels of vitamin D in the food, the third such recall issued by the Food and Drug Administration this week.
Thursday’s recall specifically affected Elm Pet Foods, and their chicken and chickpea recipe dog foods.
Earlier recalls this week have been issued for dry dog food varieties from ANF Pet and from Sunshine Mills, under their Evolve, Sportsman’s Pride and Triumph brands.
All have been recalled for elevated levels of vitamin D, which according to the FDA can cause “vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.”
Very high levels, according to the agency, can lead to serious health issues.
The FDA has not said if the recalls are linked, through a shared product distributor or some other kind of connection.
“Consumers who have purchased any of the products affected by this recall should dispose of it or return it to the retailer for a full refund,” the FDA says.
The full list of products includes:
- 3-pound bags of Elm Chicken and Chickpea Recipe (UPC 0-70155-22507-8)
- 28-pound bags of Elm Chicken and Chickpea Recipe (UPC 0-70155-22513-9)
- 40-pound bags of Elm Chicken and Chickpea Recipe (UPC 0-70155-22522-9)
ANF products recall (distributed only in Puerto Rico)
- 3-kilogram bags of ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food (UPC 9097231622)
- 7.5-kilogram bags of ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food (UPC 9097203300)
- 14-pound bags of Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food (UPC 0-73657-00852-0)
- 28-pound bags of Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food (UPC 0-73657-008630-7)
- 40-pound bags of Sportsman’s Breed Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food (UPC 0-70155-10566-0 and 0-70155-10564-0)
- 3.5-pound bags of Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food (UPC 0-73657-00873-6)
- 16-pound bags of Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food (UPC 0-73657-00874-3)
- 30-pound bags of Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food (UPC 0-73657-00875-0)
