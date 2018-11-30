Two new products affected by blood pressure drug recall

(RNN) – A recall traced to the widely-used blood pressure medication valsartan has expanded to two new products, produced by a previously affected drugmaker.
The Food and Drug Administration issued the recall this week for combination pills produced by Teva Pharmaceuticals. The products recalled include amlodipine/valsartan pills and amlodipine/valsartan/hydrochlorothiazide pills.
Similar valsartan products produced by Mylan Pharmaceuticals were recalled last week. A more expansive recall of drugs containing valsartan affected a number of companies and medicines in July and August, including Teva.
The recall has been linked to an impurity known as NDEA present in the drugs. According to the FDA, the compound “has been classified as a probably human carcinogen.”
NDEA is primarily used as a stabilizer in gasoline and other fuels.
The FDA advises patients currently in possession of these medications to continue taking them until they can get advice from a doctor or pharmacist on taking an alternative drug.
“The risk of harm to a patient’s health may be higher if the treatment is stopped immediately without any comparable alternative treatment,” the FDA says.
The full list of Teva products under recall is available at the FDA website.
