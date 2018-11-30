UC spokesperson: Those involved with fight, shooting ‘believed to be gone from the scene’

UC spokesperson: Those involved with fight, shooting ‘believed to be gone from the scene’
Shots were fired on University of Cincinnati’s campus Thursday night, authorities said, drawing a large police presence to the area.
By FOX19 Web Staff | November 29, 2018 at 11:39 PM EST - Updated November 30 at 12:20 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Shots were fired on University of Cincinnati’s campus Thursday night, authorities said, drawing a large police presence to the area.

Cincinnati police said the situation began around 11 p.m. as a fist fight between two people. They said the fight ultimately led to shots being fired, though no injuries have been reported.

Police also said that the shooter has not been located.

“Shots were fired tonight on the UC campus during a fight near the campus rec center,” said university spokesperson M.B. Reilly. “All those involved are believed to be gone from the scene. We cannot find that anyone was hit or hurt by the shots.”

Police say a fist fight led to shots fired Thursday night at the University of Cincinnati: https://bit.ly/2Qqld8p No injuries have been reported.

Posted by FOX19 on Thursday, November 29, 2018

A UC Alert sent out around 11:30 p.m. said that there was a “police emergency involving a person with a gun near campus rec center.” The alert asked for occupants to lock their rooms and urged others to stay away from the area.

Cincinnati police say they are assisting but the situation is being handled by UCPD. FOX19 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.