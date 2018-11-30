UC spokesperson: Those involved with fight, shooting ‘believed to be gone from the scene’

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Shots were fired on University of Cincinnati’s campus Thursday night, authorities said, drawing a large police presence to the area.
Cincinnati police said the situation began around 11 p.m. as a fist fight between two people. They said the fight ultimately led to shots being fired, though no injuries have been reported.
Police also said that the shooter has not been located.
“Shots were fired tonight on the UC campus during a fight near the campus rec center,” said university spokesperson M.B. Reilly. “All those involved are believed to be gone from the scene. We cannot find that anyone was hit or hurt by the shots.”
A UC Alert sent out around 11:30 p.m. said that there was a “police emergency involving a person with a gun near campus rec center.” The alert asked for occupants to lock their rooms and urged others to stay away from the area.
Cincinnati police say they are assisting but the situation is being handled by UCPD. FOX19 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.