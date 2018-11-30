VIDEO: Mother jumps in fight with minors to defend child

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A mother is outraged after someone sent her a video of an adult fighting her child, allegedly beating her with a stick.
In the video two young girls can be seen fighting -- but it quickly becomes more disturbing when a mother standing by eggs the two on. Then, when her daughter is thrown to the ground, the mom decides to jump in and appears to start beating the other girl with a stick multiple times.
The mother of the 13-year-old girl who was hit with the stick doesn’t want to be identified but told FOX19 another parent sent her the video. Once she pushed play she says couldn’t believe what she was seeing.
“It really just burns me under my skin. She accidentally, not even on purpose, could have hit my child in the head on the wrong side -- you know? My daughter could have died," she said.
She says her daughter was taken to the hospital to be examined and is recovering from bruises on her back.
The fight apparently happened Monday in Avondale outside of an apartment complex on Harvey Avenue, stemming from an argument on Snapchat.
“The other young lady, she wanted to fight another smaller child. My daughter, she wanted to stop her from doing that. I guess the other young lady encouraged her, saying, ‘Well you can come fight me,' 'Come pull up on me’ -- and those were the exact texts,” said the mother.
She admits that her 13-year-old daughter should not have tried to confront the girl by coming to her home, but she says the mother standing by failed her child and all other kids standing around.
“I would never engage in anything like that. If I see some kids fighting I’m going to definitely try to stop that versus encouraging it,” she said.
She says the culture of fight videos and bullying has to stop. She wanted FOX19 to show the disturbing video of the fight to send a message to other mothers in her community to do better.
The mother of the 13-year-old says that she is taking a different route. She plans to fight back not with her hands but in court to press criminal charges against the mother who she says hit her child.
The mother filed a police report earlier this week and said until the woman is arrested she will continue to worry about her daughter’s safety.
