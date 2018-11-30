Vote on development near Kenwood Mall draws packed house in Sycamore Twp

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It was a packed house Thursday night at the Sycamore Township Administrative Building. It was filled with residents passionate about a large development that could move in near the Kenwood Mall.
The issue has been talked about for months with meetings lasting close to midnight. On Thursday the resolution for the new development passed after a 2-1 vote, but the board of trustees imposed a list of 30 demands (such as more green space).
The development includes a hotel, shopping, luxury apartments, office space, and a parking garage. The developer has also promised $1.2 million to Deer Park Schools, plus hundreds of thousands more in the years to come.
After the meeting, developers said the demands were fair. A final vote is expected Dec. 6.
