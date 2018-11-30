Warming Up, Wet For Portions Of The Weekend

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A damp and foggy morning as you step out the door this morning, expect some early scattered rain showers. While roads will be wet we are not looking at heavy downpours, but showers and reduce visibility will slow you down. This afternoon mostly cloudy skies through the evening, with a daytime high of 50 degrees.
A more significant warming trend will take place this weekend as a warm front pushes through the region potentially giving us upwards of an inch of rain, starting Saturday morning through Saturday evening, with the chance of hearing thunder. Look for highs in the upper 50’s on Saturday and a high of 60 degrees on Sunday under a partly cloudy sky.
While the bulk of Sunday looks quiet with highs in near 60 degrees, colder air will move back in for the start of the upcoming week, dropping us back into the 30’s for highs for a good portion of next week.
