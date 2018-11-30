Bus driver transporting special needs children in Medina arrested for driving while drunk

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Medina police arrested a 66-year-old bus driver suspected of being intoxicated while transporting special needs children after school.
Officers received a call from a Cleveland Metroparks employee who said they saw Andrew Sasala exit his transport van at a picnic area Thursday afternoon and throw a bottle of wine in the garbage can.
The park employee also told police that the van was seen rolling backward over a curb with no driver inside.
Police eventually pulled Sasala, who is a Brunswick resident, over on Lafayette Road in Medina. Sasala failed the sobriety tests that were administered and was booked into the Medina County Jail on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence and endangering children.
Three students and an adult male aid were in the vehicle at the time. The transportation company, Suburban School Transportation, is contacted by Medina City Schools to transport special needs children who attend school outside of the district.
