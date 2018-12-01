Ex-US official admits charges linked to Malaysian scandal

Authorities say Higginbotham was also part of an effort to try to have a foreign national, who had been critical of his home country and was in the U.S. on a visa, thrown out of America and sent back to his nation of origin. Prosecutors charge that Higginbotham met with the ambassador of that country — which wasn't identified — and told them he was acting personally and not on behalf of the Justice Department, but that the U.S. government was working on expelling the person.