Heavy rain washes out weekend

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Widespread heavy rain is in Saturday morning’s forecast. Watch for some areas of fog as well.
Saturday afternoon, showers are expected. However, after 3 p.m., a few thunderstorms cannot be ruled out.
Heavy downpours and localized flooding will be a concern with any storms that develop.
Low pressure will move out of our region Sunday.
Mild temperatures and dry conditions are on the way. Daytime highs will reach the low 60s.
Colder than average air will move back into the region next week.
Daytime highs will be in the 30s with overnight lows falling into the 20s most days.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.