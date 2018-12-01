Rain and Thunder Saturday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Overnight into Saturday rain will develop as our next weather-maker approaches from the south. It will be a wet Saturday as a warm front pushes northward.
Afternoon high temps will wander into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees, and this could lead to a few rumbles of thunder before the warm front clears the region.
Most of the rain should taper as we get into Saturday evening.
Additionally, a weak cool front will work through late Saturday night into Sunday morning, with a secondary cold front to work through later Sunday afternoon/evening.
Neither of these features offers much if any chance of rain, with only cooler air to follow.
Right now Sunday looks dry and partly cloudy with afternoon high temps once again near 60 degrees.
By the middle of the upcoming week afternoon high temps will once again drift back into the 30s.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.