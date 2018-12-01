Sunshine Returns Sunday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Clouds and a few scattered showers will linger into the early overnight before gradual clearing begins.
We are between two weather systems to start the day Sunday, and sunshine will warm us into the low 60s later in the afternoon.
A cold front will push across the region Sunday night offering a chance of showers.
Low temps into Monday morning will settle into the upper 30s. Clouds will hang around Monday keeping afternoon highs limited to the low/mid 40s.
Colder air returns as we head into Tuesday morning. Expect a frosty start in the low 30s, with only mid/upper 30s for highs.
There may even be a few flurries or some light snow as a weak disturbance drifts through the region.
The colder air remains across the tri-state and offers a couple of chances for mixed precipitation through the week and into the weekend.
