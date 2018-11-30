Wayne Estopinal, Louisville City FC founder, among passengers killed in plane crash

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – Wayne Estopinal, the founder of Louisville City FC, was among those killed in a small plane crash in southern Indiana on Friday morning.
The soccer club’s president, Brad Estes, issued a statement Friday afternoon:
“We at LouCity are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of club founder Wayne Estopinal. We would not be the club we are today without his innovation, leadership, and hard work, and his contributions to the community are something for which we are incredibly grateful. Our hearts are with Wayne’s family and loved ones at this time.”
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer also offered his condolences on Estopinal’s death:
“Wayne Estopinal was a strong, innovative business leader known for dynamic building design and his tremendous vision that helped to bring professional soccer to Louisville, and by helping it succeed. I’m deeply saddened to hear of his passing."
Estopinal and likely two others perished when the plane crashed near Borden, Indiana, Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel said. It crashed in a heavily-wooded area in the 2300 block of Crone Road around 11:30 a.m., according to Indiana State Police.
A woman who lives near the crash site told WAVE 3 News' Sara Rivest her home described what she heard.
“My first thought was that we are getting bombed because our whole house it just sounded like something dropped, and our whole house just shook," Breanna Beswick said. “We walked outside, and we didn’t see anything, and our neighbors didn’t see anything either. It’s just scary to think that there’s families out there who just lost somebody.”
Noel said the aircraft was small and designed to carry fewer than 10 passengers. It is believed the plane took off from Clark County Regional Airport and was headed to Chicago Midway Airport.
Team chairman John Neace also issued a statement Friday:
“Greater Louisville lost a great corporate citizen today. Wayne was very active in the soccer community and will be missed by us all. We mourn this inexpressible loss and today acknowledge his contribution to Louisville City FC and the entire Louisville soccer community.”
A statement by the Federal Aviation Administration indicated three people, including the pilot, were aboard the plane, which was a Cessna Citation C525 private jet. Other than Estopinal, neither of the other two people aboard the plane have been identified.
According to FlightAware.com, the tail number on the plane was N525EG. That aircraft is registered to Esto Air, LLC, a company managed by Estopinal. He also owned TEG Architecture firm, which has offices in Louisville and Jeffersonville.
No survivors have been located.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
