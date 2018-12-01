18-year-old arrested in North College Hill sexting case; police say additional videos found on phone

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - An 18-year-old has been arrested an indicted in a sexting case out of North College Hill.
Jeremiah Horton, 18, has been indicted on two counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. He is accused of video recording himself involved in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl and sending the video to students at North College Hill High School as well as the middle school.
Police say the victim did not know she had been recorded.
Police said that after searching Horton’s phone, they found several additional videos of himself involved in sexual activity with young girls. They say none of the girls that have been identified so far were aware they were being recorded at the time.
Several additional charges may be added upon the completion of the investigation.
Three additional arrests have been made in this case, which included three juveniles that are accused of also sending out the video from their phones.
If you or someone you know thinks they may be a victim in this case, please contact the North College Hill Police Department at 513-521-7171, as there are still some girls that have not yet been identified.
