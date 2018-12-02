Bengals AJ Green carted off field with foot injury

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Bengals and their fans can’t seem to catch a break.
Cincinnati’s star wide receiver AJ Green was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the Broncos and carted off the field with an injury to his right foot, the team said.
Green left the field visibly in pain Sunday and appeared to injure his foot in a non-contact play during the second quarter of the game.
ESPN and FOX NFL analyst Warren Sharp also noted the lack of contact in the injury on Twitter.
Sunday was Green’s first game back after he suffered a toe injury on the same foot in week eight’s win over Tampa Bay.
Green returned to practice Wednesday and said he was eager to return to the field.
“I’m grateful I didn’t need surgery,” said Green. “It just needed time to heal.”
Without Green, the Bengals lost three straight games and now sit one game out of the final AFC wildcard spot with a 5-6 record and star quarterback Andy Dalton out for the season.
A source confirmed Dalton tore ligaments in his throwing hand thumb in a loss to cross-state rival Cleveland.
The Bengals lost three players including Dalton during that game. Offensive tackle Jake Fisher and cornerback Tony McRae also left the game with injuries.
The team’s season could be summed up by injuries. Four linebackers have missed time this season due to injury and nine players have landed on season-ending injured reserve.
