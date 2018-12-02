Chance of a Shower Monday then Colder

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Clouds will continue to thicken up into the overnight hours as colder air approaches the tri-state.
Expect a much colder day Monday in the wake of a cold front that passed through the region late this afternoon.
We will start Monday morning in the upper 30s, but by afternoon will only make our way into the low 40s.
Additionally, another weak cool front will work through the region during the afternoon with the possibility of a few scattered showers.
This same front will reinforce the cold air across the region and may set off a little light snow Tuesday afternoon with highs only in the mid 30s.
Wednesday may see a morning flurry, but the bulk of the day should be dry before yet another weather system approaches Thursday with the chance for both rain and snow.
