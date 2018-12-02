NKY man admits to murdering Arizona woman in Florence hotel

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -A 32-year-old northern Kentucky man admitted to the murder of a 26-year-old woman from Arizona at a hotel in Florence.
Florence police say it happened at the Home 2 Suites.
Police arrested Jesse A. James of Burlington, Kentucky for the murder of Amanda Webster, 26, of Cameron, Arizona.
Hotel staff called police after finding an unresponsive body inside a room Saturday.
Officers found Webster dead in the hotel room around 11:51 a.m. The room was in James' name, police say.
Police were then called to Rave Cinemas on Mall Road by employees at 2:05 p.m. They told officers a man was ‘acting strange.'
Officers found James who gave them two fake names. James was arrested after officers discovered his real name and connection to the hotel room.
He was arrested for giving false identifying information and theft of identity.
Police say James was taken to the Florence Police Department where he was questioned about Webster’s death. He then admitted to killing her inside of her room.
James was also arrested for murder and tampering with physical evidence.
He remains in the Boone County jail.
