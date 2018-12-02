Norwood apartment complex catches fire, two people rescued

NORWOOD, OH (FOX19) - Two people were rescued from an apartment complex that caught on fire Sunday morning at 3:45 a.m., according to Norwood firefighters.
The fire was in the 2100 block of Lawn Avenue in Norwood.
Upon arrival, crews found multiple occupants hanging out of apartment windows, with heavy smoke and flames throughout the complex, according to a facebook post made by the Norwood Professional Firefighters.
The post also said that Norwood firefighters rescued two residents through windows and were able to knock down the fire quickly.
Eight families were living inside the complex and everyone made it out safely, said Norwood firefighters.
Three people were treated on scene for minor injuries, said Norwood firefighters.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.