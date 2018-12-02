Police: North Carolina teacher had sexual ties with student

LAUREL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina middle school teacher is due in court to face charges that she had an illegal sexual relationship with a 12-year-old student.
News outlets report that Brianna Nicole Stanley was arrested and charged last week for multiple felonies stemming from an alleged inappropriate relationship with a child.
The 23-year-old teacher is no longer working at Scotland County public schools and is due in court on Monday.
The school system said in a statement that it was “devastated” by the allegations.