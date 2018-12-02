Tri-State community raising money for 5-year-old in need of rare transplant

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - 5-year-old JT is in need of a very rare heart and lung transplant. He was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.
Community members gathered at Jim and Jack’s On The River on Saturday to raise money for the family to help in JT’s journey.
“He’s got a lot of things to keep him going," JT’s father Tom Swartzel said. “He’s a happy-go-lucky kid. His smile and everything will melt your heart.”
Since JT was born his parents say he’s been though multiple surgeries and countless hospital stays.
He had the left lower lob of his lung removed to try and prevent him from coughing up blood but that didn’t work. JT is now on the heart and lung transplant list and keeping him healthy is critical.
“JT is at home," Tom said. "There are just too many people. It would be too risky to bring him out tonight. He has been in preschool previously but we had to pull him out just because we are so worried about him catching things. If he comes down with something we have to delist him for a while until he gets over it.”
He’s also on oxygen all the time as well and despite what he’s been through, he’s still a strong, fearless 5-year-old.
“It doesn’t really stop him a whole lot," Jamie, JT’s Mom, said. "We kind of have to stop him at times.”
JT’s mother Jamie is not working right now to care for him. Now help is on the way.
“We do fundraisers every year, 2 or 3 a year," Jim & Jack’s on the River Manager Karen Hartwig said. "The Gloria Jim Memorial was established by myself and my 3 siblings after my mom passed away in 2015 from pancreatic cancer. She did a ton of fundraising in her life so in order to keep her legacy alive of giving back to people in need we decided to start the memorial fund and continue the fundraising efforts. We pick a different beneficiary for every fundraiser.”
That’s where JT comes in, everything raised during the event will go towards JT’s fund.
It costs $10 dollars at the door. There was 50 baskets to raffle off, awards and live music.
“It means a ton to me simply because it’s keeping my moms memory alive and that’s really important to me," Hartwig said.
“We are just so grateful and gracious," Tom said.
Those who would like to donate can send checks payable to the Gloria Jim Memorial care of Jim & Jack’s On The River located at 3456 River Rd in Cincinnati, OH 45204. Put JT’s fundraiser in the memo line.
To follow JT’s journey, like this Facebook page.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.